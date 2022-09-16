 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to prison for fleeing residential facility

U.S. District Courthouse, Cedar Rapids

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who disappeared from a residential center while serving time for federal gun charges has been sent back to prison.

During a hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Judge Linda Reade imposed a one-and-a-half year prison sentence for Steven Joseph Peterson as she revoked his supervised release.

Steven Joseph Peterson

Steven Joseph Peterson: 

Waterloo escapee caught after year on the lam

Peterson, 42, was originally sentenced to prison for carrying a firearm in 2015 despite a prior manslaughter conviction. After he was released from prison, he was sent to the Waterloo Residential Facility.

In April 2020, he checked out of the facility to begin a new job in Cedar Falls. But he never arrived at the job, and he never returned to the facility.

While he was on the run, he allegedly passed stolen checks at Waterloo businesses, according to court records.

Waterloo police caught up to him in June 2021, and he was held on parole violations and new fraud charges for the stolen checks.

Peterson’s first major run-in with authorities came in 1997 when he was accused of stabbing 83-year-old Howard Smith to death. He was ultimately convicted of manslaughter in the slaying.

