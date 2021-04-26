 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sentenced to prison for exposing self to girl at Waverly Walmart
0 comments
breaking top story

Man sentenced to prison for exposing self to girl at Waverly Walmart

{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony Dean Knudsen

Anthony Dean Knudsen: 

Man sentenced to prison for exposing self to girl at Waverly Walmart

WAVERLY – A former Cedar Falls sex offender has been sentenced to prison for exposing himself to a girl in Walmart in 2020.

Anthony Dean Knudsen, 37, was sentenced to up to two years in prison following a hearing in Bremer County District Court in Waverly on Friday. Knudsen pleaded guilty to one count of indecent exposure.

Under the sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He also is awaiting a parole violation hearing and a new charge for allegedly violating the terms of his sex offender registration, according to court records.

Knudsen was earlier convicted of lascivious acts with a child in connection with a 2005 incident in Butler County and sentenced to prison. He was released in 2011 and placed on lifetime parole.

In October, he allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl at the Waverly Walmart, according to court records.

April Digital Editor's Sale
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News