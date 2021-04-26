Man sentenced to prison for exposing self to girl at Waverly Walmart

WAVERLY – A former Cedar Falls sex offender has been sentenced to prison for exposing himself to a girl in Walmart in 2020.

Anthony Dean Knudsen, 37, was sentenced to up to two years in prison following a hearing in Bremer County District Court in Waverly on Friday. Knudsen pleaded guilty to one count of indecent exposure.

Under the sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

He also is awaiting a parole violation hearing and a new charge for allegedly violating the terms of his sex offender registration, according to court records.

Knudsen was earlier convicted of lascivious acts with a child in connection with a 2005 incident in Butler County and sentenced to prison. He was released in 2011 and placed on lifetime parole.

In October, he allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl at the Waverly Walmart, according to court records.

