Man sentenced to prison for armed robbery, awaiting murder trial

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man awaiting trial for murder has been sentenced to prison in an unrelated armed robbery case.

Stephen Devon Phillips, 29, was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on Nov. 22 and ordered to pay restitution. He won’t be eligible for parole until he has served 17 years.

Authorities said Phillips was armed with a handgun when he approached a man who was grilling in the 100 block of Linwood Avenue around 8:45 p.m. May 15, 2020. He took the victim’s phone, keys and credit cards and drove off.

Police detained Phillips the following day.

Phillips is also charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Terrell Bernard Flowers. Flowers was shot at a Crescent Place home during an argument with Phillips shortly before the Linwood Avenue robbery.

A trial date for the murder charge hasn’t been set.

