Man sentenced to prison for accidentally shooting garage

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who accidentally blasted a neighbor’s garage with a shotgun while he was on probation for robbery has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams on Friday sentenced Seyveion Marchelle James Hayes, 22, to two years and three months in federal prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentence is to run consecutive to any sentence handed down in the probation revocation hearing.

Authorities allege Hayes was at a friend’s house at 1818 Mulberry St. on May 23, 2020, and was looking at his friend’s guns – a 7.62 mm Russian Mosin Nagant bolt-action rifle, a 7.62 mm Century Arms VSKA military-style rifle and a 12-gauge Stevens 320 shotgun.

He was also handling the shotgun in the backyard and accidentally triggered the weapon, which damaged the neighbor’s garage, according to court records.

Court records also show that police allegedly found Hayes with another gun just over a year later. On Sept. 8, Hayes ran from a traffic stop in Waterloo and police found a stolen 9 mm Taurus PT111 pistol in his backpack. State weapons trafficking charges in connection with the stop were later dismissed in favor of the federal charges, according to court records.

Authorities allege Hayes is prohibited from handling firearms because of a conviction for a 2015 armed robbery at a store when he was 17.

