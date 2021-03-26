Man sentenced to prison after police find ammo, counterfeit pills

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found with ammunition and counterfeit pills in 2019 has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams on Friday sentenced Bradley James McMahan, 36, to five years and three months in prison on a charge of possession of ammunition by a drug user and felon during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. His prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court records, Waterloo police found McMahan in a Nissan Altima during an Oct. 21, 2019, traffic stop on Nevada Street. Also inside the vehicle was a glass pipe, more than 7 grams of meth, a digital scale and cash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then on Oct. 24, 2019, officers searched his garage and found an empty stolen Stack-On gun safe along with 20 rounds of .223 ammo. Inside the home, they found a single .22-cal. round along with a large quantity of pills marked as Xanax.

A total of 1,137 pills were found to contain the usual active ingredient of alprazolam as well as flualprazolam, a tranquilizer that isn’t authorized for medical use in the United States, according to court records. Six of the pills contained meth mixed with alprazolam and flualprazolam.