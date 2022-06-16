Man sentenced to prison after being found naked in teen's bedroom

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was found naked in a teen’s room in December has been sentenced to prison.

Matthew Luke Heim, 35, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse June 9 in Black Hawk County District Court. He was also sentenced to a concurrent five years on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Following prison, he will be on lifetime parole and will have to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, a woman came home Dec. 24 and found Heim trying to clothe himself in her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom. He fled out a window and pedaled off on a bike.

A bag with crystal meth was found on the ground beneath the window, and police identified Heim by a driver’s license that was also in the bag.

The investigation determined Heim had sex with the teen, and Heim told police he thought the girl was 17 and said the sex was consensual, according to court records.

