Man sentenced to life in prison in Waterloo slaying

WATERLOO — Relatives of Terrell “Rello” Flowers told Stephen Devon Phillips they felt betrayed as Phillips was sentenced to prison for taking his life.

“You walked into my house as family and left running like the coward you are, as a life-long enemy,” Andrew Flowers, Terrell’s brother, said in a letter that was read by prosecutors.

“If it had been a car accident or a deadly illness, it probably wouldn’t cut as deep. But because it was someone who I trusted to let come into my home makes the pain worse,” the brother’s letter said.

Terrell Flowers’ brothers had treated Phillips like one of their own. That ended on May 15, 2020, when authorities said Phillips shot and killed Terrell Flowers, 30, in Andrew Flowers’ Crescent Place home following an argument. Phillips then drove to Linwood Avenue where he robbed an acquaintance.

Phillips was convicted of first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in separate trials, and on Thursday Judge Linda Fangman sentenced him to life in prison without parole for the murder which was added to 25 years for the robbery.

She also ordered him to pay $150,000 in restitution to Terrell Flowers’ estate.

“It was deliberate, and it was a choice that you made,” Fangman said “After already being in a position where you took a gun and took a person’s life, you pointed that gun at another person and threatened them. That shows me you are a danger to the community at large.

Phillips briefly apologized to the brothers during the hearing, but he continued to contend that he acted in self-defense when Terrell Flowers had pointed a gun at him.

“I didn’t mean to kill Terrell,” Phillips said.

During trial, prosecutors said Phillips warned them he was going to shoot up the house following the argument. He then then texted Flowers that he was “fina die” before returning to the home about 26 minutes later with a 9 mm pistol.

