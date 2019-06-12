POSTVILLE – A Postville man who was arrested for drunken driving in 2017 has been sentenced to jail for using another person’s Social Security number to apply for a job.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 30-year-old Juan Gabriel Xiquita-Aju, a Guatemalan citizen, to 106 days in jail for a charge of misuse of a Social Security number during a Monday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Xiquita came to the attention of immigration authorities in March 2017 after an Allamakee County sheriff’s deputy stopped him for speeding in Postville and arrested him for operating while intoxicated. Court records allege he was in the United States illegally.
Authorities determined that Xiquita had used someone else’s Social Security number and a fake permanent resident card to apply for a concrete job in Independence in July 2016.
