POSTVILLE – A Postville man has been sentenced to jail after pleaded to illegally returning to the United States.
Pedro Macias-Torres, 38, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced to four months behind bars on Tuesday after pleading to illegal re-entry. He was given credit for time served and released to immigration authorities.
Macias was removed from the United States in April 2002. A trooper with the Iowa State Patrol found him driving without a license on Highway 18 near West Union on July 11, 2018. He has prior convictions for operating while intoxicated in Des Moines County in 2002 and Allamakee County in 2007, according to prosecutors.
