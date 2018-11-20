Try 3 months for $3
012315jr-federal-courthouse-winter

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

POSTVILLE – A Postville man has been sentenced to jail after pleaded to illegally returning to the United States.

Pedro Macias-Torres, 38, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced to four months behind bars on Tuesday after pleading to illegal re-entry. He was given credit for time served and released to immigration authorities.

Macias was removed from the United States in April 2002. A trooper with the Iowa State Patrol found him driving without a license on Highway 18 near West Union on July 11, 2018. He has prior convictions for operating while intoxicated in Des Moines County in 2002 and Allamakee County in 2007, according to prosecutors.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
1
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments