Man sentenced to five years in prison for gun charges in fatal shooting

WATERLOO — A former Texas man has been sentenced to prison on gun charges in a 2020 shooting that claimed the life of a Waterloo teen.

Attorneys for Andre Lamar Collier, 35, had asked for probation on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, arguing that Collier and his brother were being robbed during a marijuana deal in alley off East Fourth Street when gunfire broke out.

“I’m not trying to make light of the loss of the young man that got shot. But the reality is the youngster that got shot, he’s the one that brought this to the party,” said defense attorney Ronald Langford

Langford said Collier returned fire as he drove off, shooting over his shoulder without aiming, using a gun his brother had brought along.

Collier was struck in the shoulder by a bullet and there were bullet holes in his vehicle, showing he had been fired upon both while stopped and as he was fleeing. Another bullet even punctured the driver’s seat but somehow missed him, Langford said.

Bullets from Collier’s gun hit one of the alleged robbers, 15-year-old Cortez Harrison of Waterloo. Harrison was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Collier fled the state and was later detained in Texas.

During sentencing, Assistant County Attorney Michael Hudson said others at the scene didn’t cooperate with the law enforcement investigation, and another person who was with Harrison was never identified, so the only account comes from Collier.

“The state has concerns about the facts of this particular case. While some may suggest that Mr. Collier was justified in the circumstances … there is essentially a shootout on Fourth Street between these two,” Hudson said. “We have a pretty bad situation – the sale of illegal narcotics – made worse by firearms brought by each party.”

Collier said he regretted what had happened but was left with no choice.

“I shouldn’t be in this situation for trying to protect myself and trying to protect my family,” Collier said.

His attorney said Collier didn’t know his brother had brought a gun to the drug deal. The brother set the weapon in his lap after arriving in the alley, and Collier simply snatched it up when the shooting started, Langford said.

Judge David Staudt opted to sentence Collier to up to five years in prison, noting that he had a lengthy criminal history that included burglary and drug convictions and federal prison time for firearm possession.

He also noted that Collier had been engaging in “nefarious activity” – a drug deal – with someone who was armed with a firearm. He questioned the defense’s account of the shooting, noting that a bag of marijuana was found at the scene, and said it didn’t make sense that robbers would bring marijuana if it was supposed to be a holdup from the start.

Collier was originally from Texas. In 2019, he moved to Iowa, where he had family, in hopes of finding better employment opportunities.

Family members for Harrison didn’t attend the sentencing hearing.

A charge of flight to avoid prosecution in the case was dismissed.