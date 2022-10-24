Man sentenced to 33 years in meth, fentanyl ring

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was part of an operation that bought methamphetamine and fentanyl from Mexico to Iowa has been sentenced to prison.

On Friday, Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 33-year-old Andrew David Surprenant to 33 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for five years.

Prosecutors said Surprenant was a member of a drug trafficking organization based in Sinaloa, Mexico

On Aug. 29, 2021, two days after he was released from state prison, Surprenant began communicating with a supplier in Mexico regarding methamphetamine.

A wiretap of Surprenant’s telephone revealed that the Mexico based source of supply provided him with at least 10 pounds of methamphetamine that was imported from Mexico. The supplier also directed Surprenant to recruit individuals to send wire transfers to members of the organization in Mexico.

In September 2021, officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force set up a controlled buy with Surprenant at a Waterloo hotel where he sold $100 worth of meth.

On Jan. 12, 2022, law enforcement executed search warrants at Surprenant’s home and storage unit, seizing more than seven pounds of methamphetamine and seven firearms.

Five others – Sandra Ann Deyerle, Jeremy Aswegan, Levi Dull, Ruben Vasquez and Narciso Chinchillas Vasquez – previously pled guilty to their involvement with the same Mexico based drug trafficking organization and have been sentenced.

Deyerle was sentenced to 210 months’ imprisonment. Aswegan was sentenced to 262 months’ imprisonment. Dull was sentenced to 270 months’ imprisonment. Vasquez was sentenced to 170 months’ imprisonment. Chinchillas was sentenced to 158 months’ imprisonment.

In total, law enforcement has seized over 175 pounds of methamphetamine, 23 pounds of fentanyl, a pound of heroin, and eleven firearms during this investigation.