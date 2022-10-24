 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man sentenced to 33 years in meth, fentanyl ring

  • 0
012315jr-federal-courthouse-winter

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was part of an operation that bought methamphetamine and fentanyl from Mexico to Iowa has been sentenced to prison.

On Friday, Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 33-year-old Andrew David Surprenant to 33 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for five years.

Prosecutors said Surprenant was a member of a drug trafficking organization based in Sinaloa, Mexico

On Aug. 29, 2021, two days after he was released from state prison, Surprenant began communicating with a supplier in Mexico regarding methamphetamine.

A wiretap of Surprenant’s telephone revealed that the Mexico based source of supply provided him with at least 10 pounds of methamphetamine that was imported from Mexico. The supplier also directed Surprenant to recruit individuals to send wire transfers to members of the organization in Mexico.

People are also reading…

Three people were sent to prison after police found a record amount of a lethal opioid and meth in the walls of a Waterloo, Iowa, home in 2021.

In September 2021, officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force set up a controlled buy with Surprenant at a Waterloo hotel where he sold $100 worth of meth.

On Jan. 12, 2022, law enforcement executed search warrants at Surprenant’s home and storage unit, seizing more than seven pounds of methamphetamine and seven firearms.

Five others – Sandra Ann Deyerle, Jeremy Aswegan, Levi Dull, Ruben Vasquez and Narciso Chinchillas Vasquez – previously pled guilty to their involvement with the same Mexico based drug trafficking organization and have been sentenced.

Deyerle was sentenced to 210 months’ imprisonment. Aswegan was sentenced to 262 months’ imprisonment. Dull was sentenced to 270 months’ imprisonment. Vasquez was sentenced to 170 months’ imprisonment. Chinchillas was sentenced to 158 months’ imprisonment.

In total, law enforcement has seized over 175 pounds of methamphetamine, 23 pounds of fentanyl, a pound of heroin, and eleven firearms during this investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Musicians vie for a chance to perform in Paris metro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News