Man sentenced to 25 years on converter theft ring

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for his role in what authorities said was a ring responsible for the majority of catalytic converter thefts in the Cedar Valley.

Shane Michael Mehmen, 34, on Monday entered an agreement in which he pleaded guilty to charges of ongoing criminal conduct and first- and second-degree theft. Criminal mischief charges — which pertain to the damage to vehicles that had to be repaired — were dismissed as part of the arrangement.

“You got a lot of charges, Mr. Mehmen,” Judge Joel Dalrymple said on the outset of Monday’s hearing.

“Yeah, sorry about that,” Mehmen responded.

Police said they began to see a spike in the theft of converters — pollution control devices that contain small amounts of precious metals that can be sold for scrap — beginning in January 2021.

During the investigation, officers found Facebook postings showing sawed-off converters offered for sale and Messenger conversations discussing the theft and trade of the devices. They also combed scrap yard receipts.

In response to the rash of thefts, authorities have been using Iowa’s ongoing criminal conduct statutes where they can, alleging the perpetrators are involved in a criminal network for financial gain, in addition to theft and damage charges.

At least 11 other people have been arrested in the investigation.

Mehmen was accused for dressing up in reflective work clothing to saw converters from Waterloo school vehicles at the administrative building in September. He also was charged with taking devices from vehicles parked at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital and several businesses in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Investigators said he received almost $5,000 from one metal recycling business in 2021, according to court records.

He was ultimately found in a Waterloo mobile home with three cut converters on November.

Catalytic converter theft has been so prevalent that it even came close to the judge in the case, with Dalrymple disclosing that a relative’s business had suffered damage from converter theft. It didn’t appear that this theft was linked to Mehmen, and the defense waived any conflict, noting the plea arrangement and sentence had been worked out with prosecutors without the judge’s involvement.

Under the agreement, Mehmen was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for ongoing criminal conduct with other sentences running concurrent.

The plea and sentencing came as police arrested another person for converter theft.

Jordan Elizabeth Aswegan, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested Sunday on charges of ongoing criminal conduct. She was later released from jail pending trial.

Court records allege Aswegan sold three converters to a scrap yard in July and two more in December, and police said she allegedly discussed the theft and sale of the devices with others online.

