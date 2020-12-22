Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in Waterloo home invasion

WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison in a 2019 home invasion in Waterloo.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Joshua Bo Truax, 36, also of Swaledale, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm under armed career criminal statutes during a Tuesday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following the prison time, Truax will also serve three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa said Truax was armed with a stolen AR-15 rifle when he, Larry William Clayton, 52, David Welton, 41, and Cassandra Dawn Wright, 36, forced their way into a Western Avenue home in October 2019 in an attempt to kidnap Ryan Butts.

Welton was armed with a stolen 9 mm pistol, and a shot was fired when a struggle broke out with Butts, who was armed with a machete, according to court records. The bullet grazed Butts’ face, and police in the area arrived after hearing the gunshot. Truax and Wright fled, and Clayton and Welton were found inside the home.

Welton was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Wright and Clayton were sentenced to prison on state charges.

