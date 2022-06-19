 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced on gun charges, waiting trial in nightclub shooting

WATERLOO --- A former Waterloo man awaiting trial for a shooting outside a night club in 2021 has been sentenced to prison on weapons charges.

Kalon Deon Bruce, 29, recently of Atlanta, Ga., was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Under the sentence, Bruce will spend three years on supervised release following the prison time.

The charge stems from a June 2, 2021, search of a home at 308 Courtland St. where police found a .45-caliber Springfield XD pistol with a laser sight.

Bruce is scheduled to go on trial in July on charges of intimidation with a weapon and willful injury for allegedly firing a gun outside Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., on March 21, 2021. The shooting left Oliver Washington with a gunshot wound to the leg, and it came after Bruce’s had been involved in an altercation with Washington, according to court records.

