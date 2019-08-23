NASHUA – A Nashua man has been sentenced to prison after his dog led Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputies to his home following a burglary.
Bradley Dean Mohring, 56, was sentenced to a year in prison on Aug. 15 for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm for a .22-caliber Remington Field Master rifle found at his home. He will be on supervised release for three years following his prison time.
Deputies and Nashua police were investigating a burglary to Five Star Co-Op where two computer towers were stolen on Oct. 9, 2018, when one of the deputies noticed a dog on a surveillance camera video of the crime. The deputy recognized the dog, a boxer with an attached lead that passed the co-op in the middle of the night, as belonging to Mohring, who lived a few blocks away and frequently walked his dog in the area.
Authorities searched his apartment and found the weapon, 9mm and .22 ammo and one of the computers.
Prosecutors said Mohring is barred from possessing firearms because of a 1992 felony drug conviction in El Paso County, Colorado.
