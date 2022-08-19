Man sentenced in nightclub shooting

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused of shooting at a nightclub in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Jyshawn Tamar Robertson, 24, to 10 years on Friday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He was also sentenced to a consecutive year for violating his supervised release in a prior firearm conviction from 2017.

Authorities were called to a report of gunfire at Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., on April 3, 2021, and police noticed a vehicle speeding away from the scene. A short case followed, and officers found a discarded 9 mm Taurus handgun along the pursuit path. No injuries were reported.

Robertson, a passenger in the vehicle, and the driver, Ted Alfonso Scott, were detained.

On Friday, prosecutors argued for a stiff sentence because of the crime.

“Defendant wasn’t just trying to scare anyone. Defendant didn’t merely discharge the firearm one time. He didn’t fire the gun into the air. He fired ten rounds of ammunition directly at an occupied building. Bullets struck building, broke the glass of one of the main doors, and lodged in the club’s sign,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memo.

Robertson had denied firing the shots but admitted to handling the gun, court records state.

The government also sought to increase the sentence by tying Robertson to two guns – a .45-caliber Kimber handgun and a .22-caliber Armscor rifle – found during a police search of his mother’s home months earlier, in February 2021.

The defense argued that Robertson wasn’t living at the home, but others at the home had been charged with firearm offenses.

Scott was charged with intimidation with a weapon and eluding in state court, and the case remains pending.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases