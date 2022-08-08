Man sentenced in CashApp robbery

WATERLOO — A man who tried to use CashApp to collect robbery proceeds in April has been sentenced to prison.

Isaiah Malik Pratt, 20, of Waterloo, had been charged with robbery and burglary after demanding money from people in Cedar Falls parking lot. But he pleaded to a reduced charge of first-degree theft and on Thursday was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

As part of the plea, deferred judgments in earlier assault and drug cases were revoked and he was sentenced to 30 days to run concurrent with the theft case.

Authorities allege Pratt had approached people in a vehicle parked at Planet Fitness on University Avenue around 10 p.m. on April 20. He asked for money, and when they declined he climbed in the vehicle’s back seat and threatened to “stick” them, police said.

He demanded they send him money through the CashApp mobile payment system. One of the occupants sent him $47 through the app.

Police found Pratt a short time later. Police seized and searched his phone as part of the investigation.