Man sentenced in August foot shooting

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in an August shooting that struck another man in the foot.

Mario Ronrico Smith, 23, was sentenced to up to 20 years on prison on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm during a Jan. 6 hearing in Black Hawk County District Court.

Smith will have to serve five years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Authorities investigating an Aug. 21 shooting at 121 Dawson Street that injured Armond Rollins found the alleged getaway vehicle parked at 556 Riehl St.

Smith was found nearby with an empty holster and officers discovered three handguns hidden under a metal shed in the area.

