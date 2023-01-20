 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man sentenced in August foot shooting

  • 0
061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in an August shooting that struck another man in the foot.

Mario Ronrico Smith, 23, was sentenced to up to 20 years on prison on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm during a Jan. 6 hearing in Black Hawk County District Court.

Smith will have to serve five years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities investigating an Aug. 21 shooting at 121 Dawson Street that injured Armond Rollins found the alleged getaway vehicle parked at 556 Riehl St.

Smith was found nearby with an empty holster and officers discovered three handguns hidden under a metal shed in the area.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Google becomes the latest tech company to announce mass layoffs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News