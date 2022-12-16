 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced in 2017 gang shooting

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to probation on gang charges in connection with a 2017 shooting.

Corey Jermaine Dunn Jr., 22, was sentenced to five years in prison suspended to two to five year’s probation on guilty pleas to charges of intimidation with a weapon and criminal gang participation on Dec. 5 in Black Hawk County District Court.

Corey Jermaine Dunn Jr.

Corey Jermaine Dunn Jr.: 

The charges stem from an Oct. 9, 2017, incident where witnesses reported hearing six gunshots in the area of Oaklawn Avenue and Randall Street around 6:30 p.m.

Bullets struck a passing vehicle with three people inside and witnesses reported seeing a handgun thrown from another vehicle in the area.

Police located a .45-caliber Hi-Point pistol and found spent .45-caliber casings at the scene.

The second vehicle was stopped on West Fourth Street and Dunn was identified as a passenger, according to court records.

Police allege in court records that Dunn was a member of the local OTB gang and shot because he was feuding with a person from another gang.

The sentence runs concurrent with a federal prison time for unrelated firearm and drug charges. He is currently serving time at the federal correctional facility in Pollock, Louisiana, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

