WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to six decades behind bars for opening fire on a barbecue outside a Waterloo home, striking an elderly man in the leg.
Judge Andrea Dryer opted to stack Charles David Brown’s sentences for intimidation with a weapon, willful injury, felon in possession of a firearm and interference while armed for a total of 60 years in prison with 16 years behind bars before he can be considered for parole.
One of the bullets --- fired from an off-the-books AR-15 rifle --- struck 73-year-old Willie Outlaw in the leg and disintegrated his femur. Dryer noted that the shooting not only injured Outlaw for life, it placed others in danger.
“You endangered a lot of people a distance away,” Dryer said.
Bullets hit homes and parked carts, and patrol officers who were parked blocks away noticed bullets from the shooting skipping on the pavement next to them, according to testimony in Brown’s trial.
Prosecutor Brad Walz said Brown’s criminal record goes back to when he was 17 in Illinois and includes armed robbery, burglary, marijuana distribution and at least two other firearm-related charges.
Brown, 28, maintained his innocence.
“I’m sorry for that happened to you,” he told Outlaw. “I wasn’t even there.” He said friends he was with earlier that day were responsible for the shooting but said he wasn’t with them at the time. At trial, Brown told jurors he was at a friend’s house at the time of the shooting.
Witnesses said Brown and others were in a vehicle that dropped by Outlaw’s Crescent Place home looking for an acquaintance of Outlaw’s on the afternoon of July 7, 2018. Outlaw said he told them to leave or he’d call the police.
Prosecutors said the group returned to the house around 10 p.m. and someone began shooting. At least 16 shots were fired.
Police responding to the scene followed a Mercury Mountaineer leaving the scene, and Brown allegedly bolted from the vehicle carrying an AR-15 rifle. He disappeared, but police found the weapon a short distance away.
Police said Brown was the one who fired the shots, although two others arrested in the case. Paris Wilder, 18, who was also in the vehicle, was sentenced to a residential facility after pleading to willful injury and intimidation with a weapon. Marquez Alexander Martin, 26, a passenger and owner of the vehicle, was sentenced to prison after pleading to intimidation, going armed and willful injury.
