Man sentenced for shooting at woman who sprayed him with bear spray

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for shooting at a woman who sprayed him with bear spray in 2021.

Tyler Everett Williams, 25, pleaded to one count of intimidation with a weapon, a felony, and on Friday was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. A charge of reckless use of a firearm was dismissed.

According to court records, Williams was exiting the Family Dollar store on Broadway Street on June 6, 2021, when he was approached by Kynesha Corrien Harrington in the parking lot.

Harrington sprayed him and his vehicle with bear spray and then climbed into a van. Williams pulled out a handgun and fired twice at the van as it exited the lot. One bullet hit the van, and a second struck the window of the nearby Kwik Star convenience store.

Tyler Everett Williams, left, and Kynesha Corrien Harrington: 

Harrington pleaded to misdemeanor assault in the attack in 2021 and was fined $300 plus costs and surcharges.

She was later arrested in August 2022 for allegedly making threats and spraying a woman with bear spray from her vehicle in the area of Dawson Street and Grandview Avenue. Trial for that case is tentatively set for later this month.

