WATERLOO — A man who allegedly had sex with a teenager inside an abandoned school in 2018 has been sentenced to a halfway house and probation.

Theron J. Fuller, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended to two to five years of probation on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse during a Friday hearing in Black Hawk County District Court.

The sentence includes a year in the Waterloo Residential Facility, a lifetime parole and registration as a sex offender. He will remain in jail until there is space available at the residential facility, court records state.

The judge also extended a restraining order in the case for five years.

In March 2018, police spotted Fuller, who was 21, and the then 14-year-old girl leaving the vacant Longfellow Elementary School on Edwards Street around 4 a.m. Police obtained DNA evidence in the investigation, and Fuller was charged in January 2021.

