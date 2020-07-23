Man sentenced for selling drugs purchased on dark web

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRUNDY CENTER – A Grundy Center man who bought drugs on the dark web and sold them in Iowa has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 22-year-old Jack Arthur Stumberg to more than six years in prison to be followed by followed by five years of supervised release on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He had pleaded to conspiracy and possessing with intent to distribute LSD, MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms.

Prosecutors said that between 2016 and 2019 Stumberg ordered large quantities of the drugs over the “dark web” and received them through the mail disguised as household items.

He then sold the drugs at music festivals and area communities.

Authorities intercepted a suspicious package that was addressed to Stumberg in March 2019 and found THC vape cartridges, according to court records. Officers found other drugs when they searched his home.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Service and Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dan Chatham.

