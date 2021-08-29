Man sentenced for kidnapping Cedar Falls babysitter

WATERLOO – Saul Santos Vasquez Martinez said he was innocent as he was sentenced to prison Friday for pulling a teenage babysitter into his house and groping her in 2019.
“I didn’t do anything,” Vasquez, 45, said through an interpreter as Judge Brad Harris sentenced him to up to 25 years in prison on charges of second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Under Iowa law, he will have to serve at least 17 years and six months in prison before he is eligible to be considered for parole.
The judge also imposed a special 10-year parole stint for sex crimes that will begin after Vasquez is released from prison. He will have to register as a sex offender when released.
Despite Vasquez’s claim on innocence, he was identified in court by his victim, police found him alone in the house following the attack, and Vasquez admitted to some of the conduct during a police interview.
A native of El Salvador who was in the country illegally, Vasquez had been living in Kansas and temporarily moved to Cedar Falls to work on a construction project.
On July 23, 2019, a 16-year-old was babysitting a 6-year-old girl near the house where Vasquez was staying. Police said he watched and photographed them with his cellphone as they played with sidewalk chalk.
At some point, the child went inside to watch TV, and Vasquez called over the babysitter, who remained outside picking up the toys.
When the teen approached Vasquez to see what he wanted, he pulled her inside the home and toward the bedroom. He attempted to remove her clothing, and as she tried to leave she was pulled back. She escaped on her second attempt, and police were notified.
Vasquez initially denied the babysitter had been in his house, but his account continued to change until he admitted she was inside but denied preventing her from leaving.
He waived a jury trial, allowing a judge to determine a verdict during a March 2021 trial.