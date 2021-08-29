Man sentenced for kidnapping Cedar Falls babysitter

WATERLOO – Saul Santos Vasquez Martinez said he was innocent as he was sentenced to prison Friday for pulling a teenage babysitter into his house and groping her in 2019.

“I didn’t do anything,” Vasquez, 45, said through an interpreter as Judge Brad Harris sentenced him to up to 25 years in prison on charges of second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Under Iowa law, he will have to serve at least 17 years and six months in prison before he is eligible to be considered for parole.

The judge also imposed a special 10-year parole stint for sex crimes that will begin after Vasquez is released from prison. He will have to register as a sex offender when released.

Despite Vasquez’s claim on innocence, he was identified in court by his victim, police found him alone in the house following the attack, and Vasquez admitted to some of the conduct during a police interview.

A native of El Salvador who was in the country illegally, Vasquez had been living in Kansas and temporarily moved to Cedar Falls to work on a construction project.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}