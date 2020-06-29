Man sentenced for Illegally re-entering US

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A man who illegally returned to the United States after being deported was sentenced Monday to more than four months in federal prison.

Dagoberto Pacheco-Mata, 29, a citizen of Honduras illegally present in the United States and residing in Tama, eceived the prison term after a March 11 guilty plea to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States.

At the guilty plea, Pacheco-Mata admitted he had previously been deported from the United States in November 2011 and illegally re-entered the United States without the permission of the United States government. Pacheco-Mata was arrested in February 2020 after his illegal presence in the United States came to the attention of immigration agents.

Pacheco-Mata was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 130 days’ imprisonment. He must also serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Pacheco-Mata is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be turned over to immigration officials.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.

