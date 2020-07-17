You are the owner of this article.
Man sentenced for gun found in duct work
breaking top story

Man sentenced for gun found in duct work

Keiyon Smith-Allen

WATERLOO -- A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to jail for stashing a pistol in the duct work of a relative’s home in Waterloo.

Keiyon Smith-Allen, 20, was sentenced to 10 months in jail to be followed by three years of supervised release on a charge of drug user in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Smith-Allen was an associate of a group of local gangs known as “400.”

Police were searching the home of Smith-Allen’s cousin, where Smith-Allen occasionally stayed, on June 5, 2019, when officers found a loaded .45-caliber Springfield XD handgun in the basement duct work. Smith-Allen told police he bought the handgun in Cedar Rapids and brought it to Waterloo.

Authorities said Smith-Allen was a marijuana and ecstasy user at the time, and a urine sample tested positive for marijuana.

