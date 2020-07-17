Man sentenced for gun found in duct work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to jail for stashing a pistol in the duct work of a relative’s home in Waterloo.

Keiyon Smith-Allen, 20, was sentenced to 10 months in jail to be followed by three years of supervised release on a charge of drug user in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Smith-Allen was an associate of a group of local gangs known as “400.”

Police were searching the home of Smith-Allen’s cousin, where Smith-Allen occasionally stayed, on June 5, 2019, when officers found a loaded .45-caliber Springfield XD handgun in the basement duct work. Smith-Allen told police he bought the handgun in Cedar Rapids and brought it to Waterloo.

Authorities said Smith-Allen was a marijuana and ecstasy user at the time, and a urine sample tested positive for marijuana.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.