Man sentenced for flying without license, emergency landing in Waterloo
Man sentenced for flying without license, emergency landing in Waterloo

U.S. District Courthouse, Cedar Rapids

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO – A New Mexico man who made an emergency landing in Waterloo in 2018 has been sentenced for flying without a pilot’s license.

Keith Alexander Thomas, 44, of Portales, was sentenced to two years’ probation Wednesday following a plea to one count of operating without an airman certificate in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He was also fined $5,000.

According to prosecutors, on June 20, 2018, Thomas and another man flew from New Mexico to Wisconsin so that the other man could purchase a Cessna airplane. Thomas didn’t have a pilot’s license but agreed to fly the plane the plane back to New Mexico.

The aircraft wasn’t air-worthy and suffered engine failure as it flew over Iowa, and Thomas made an emergency landing in Waterloo without establishing radio communication with the aviation company whose airstrip he landed on.

The Cessna not only suffered engine failure, the plane was also out of inspection compliance and the landing gear was not operational. No one was hurt during the emergency landing.

