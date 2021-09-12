Man sentenced for fleeing Waterloo residential facility

WATERLOO – A man has been sent back to prison after he allegedly walked away from a residential correctional facility in June 2019 while serving time for firearm charge.
Authorities said staff at the Waterloo Residential Reentry Center found suspected K2 synthetic marijuana, matches and a hand-rolled cigarette in 26-year-old Martin Lewis Smith’s room while investigating an odor.
After officers seized the items, he was told to remain at the facility. Instead Smith told staff he wasn’t “going to sit around and wait to go the jail” and left the facility.
He remained at large until Aug. 3, 2020.
On Thursday, Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Smith to two years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Smith had been serving time in connection with a September 2015 shooting in Dubuque. Smith told police someone had shot at him, and he returned fire. No one was injured, and officers found a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver.
