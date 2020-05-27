Man sentenced for 2019 chase in Waterloo, break-ins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – A Voorhies man has been sentenced to prison for leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen SUV through two counties.

Jeffrey Allen Geiger, 32, waived an in-court appearance and entered a written plea to charges of felony eluding, second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. On Thursday he was sentenced to five years in prison.

The defense had sought probation.

Authorities said Geiger was under investigation for two break-ins at a farmstead at 12714 Jubilee Road outside of LaPorte City on Aug. 6 and 12. When Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies closed in on a Waterloo motel room where he and others were staying, Geiger allegedly fled in a Chevrolet Tahoe that had been reported stolen from Dan Deery dealership in Waterloo.

The chase headed north into Bremer County where Geiger and a passenger disappeared. Authorities found Geiger the following day hiding in a home outside of Waverly.

Geiger is awaiting sentencing for Bremer County charges of third-degree burglary and misdemeanor eluding for entering the home following the case.

He was sentenced to five years of probation for unrelated charges of first-degree theft in Hardin County in an April 2019 case where he allegedly took a truck from an Iowa Falls garage.

