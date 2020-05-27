You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man sentenced for 2019 chase in Waterloo, break-ins
0 comments
top story

Man sentenced for 2019 chase in Waterloo, break-ins

{{featured_button_text}}
Jefferey Allen Geiger

Deputies detain Jeffrey Allen Geiger, who was wearing an allegedly stolen T-shirt, on Hilton Avenue southeast of Waverly in connection with a high-speed chase and theft investigation on Aug. 15, 2019.

Voorhies man returned to Waterloo to face August burglary, chase charges

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Voorhies man has been sentenced to prison for leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen SUV through two counties.

Jeffrey Allen Geiger, 32, waived an in-court appearance and entered a written plea to charges of felony eluding, second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. On Thursday he was sentenced to five years in prison.

The defense had sought probation.

Authorities said Geiger was under investigation for two break-ins at a farmstead at 12714 Jubilee Road outside of LaPorte City on Aug. 6 and 12. When Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies closed in on a Waterloo motel room where he and others were staying, Geiger allegedly fled in a Chevrolet Tahoe that had been reported stolen from Dan Deery dealership in Waterloo.

The chase headed north into Bremer County where Geiger and a passenger disappeared. Authorities found Geiger the following day hiding in a home outside of Waverly.

Geiger is awaiting sentencing for Bremer County charges of third-degree burglary and misdemeanor eluding for entering the home following the case.

He was sentenced to five years of probation for unrelated charges of first-degree theft in Hardin County in an April 2019 case where he allegedly took a truck from an Iowa Falls garage.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News