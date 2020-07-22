Man sentenced for 2017 Floyd County murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY -- A Waterloo man has been sentenced for killing a Grundy Center man in 2017.

Authorities said Armando Adame III, 29, shot Michael Bruce Johns with a sawed-off shotgun along a rural Floyd County road on Oct. 25, 2017. Johns remained missing for months before his body found.

A jury found Adame guilty of first-degree murder during a February 2020 trial.

On Tuesday, District Court Judge Gregg Rosenbladt sentenced Adame to the only punishment allowed for the charge -- life in prison without parole. Adame was sentenced to a concurrent five years for felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors said Johns, Adame and another person were involved in a meth deal that included giving the seller a ride from Marshalltown to Charles City. After the trip, the three realized they had been given ibuprofen instead of meth.

Adame allegedly believed Johns was involved in the con and shot him, prosecutors said.

In November 2017, before Johns’ body was found, Adame was arrested in Waterloo with the shotgun and sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges.

