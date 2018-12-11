WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a Waterloo man.
Jalen Latrell Jones, 18, told police someone tried to rob him at East Fourth and Dane streets and then shot at him when he ran off. Jones arrived by private vehicle at the Covenant Medical Center emergency room at about 11:05 p.m. Monday, according to police reports.
He suffered a minor gunshot wound to his left heel, and the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.