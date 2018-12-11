Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a Waterloo man.

Jalen Latrell Jones, 18, told police someone tried to rob him at East Fourth and Dane streets and then shot at him when he ran off. Jones arrived by private vehicle at the Covenant Medical Center emergency room at about 11:05 p.m. Monday, according to police reports.

He suffered a minor gunshot wound to his left heel, and the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

