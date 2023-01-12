Man said he didn't mean to cause serious injuries in casino card beating

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man charged in a severe beating at a local casino in 2021 said he didn’t mean to cause any serious injuries.

“That was not my intent at all,” Damond Jahmar Williams Sr., 46, told jurors during testimony on Wednesday. “I wasn’t trying to injure him in the way that I did.”

Williams, 46, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury.

Surveillance video showed Williams, weighing in at 470 pounds, raining down 10 punches and five kicks on a helpless Montana Gunhus in about 25 seconds.

Gunhus, of Evansdale, was hospitalized for three days, suffered a broken jaw and orbital bone and lost sight in his right eye.

“It was all just frustration. I took my frustrations out on him,” Williams testified. “I was in the moment.”

Prosecutors allege Williams attacked Gunhus after Gunhus found Williams’ wife’s player loyalty card in an Isle Casino Hotel slot machine in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, 2021.

Gunhus used about $100 worth of accumulated credits – which can used to gamble and purchase prizes but can’t be redeemed for cash – before the card was reported missing and turned off remotely by casino staff.

Staff used data from the machines where it had been used and video cameras to trace the missing card to Gunhus. When security approached Gunhus, Williams said he followed to ask him about using the card.

“I wanted to confront him. When I saw him I just hit him instead,” Williams said.

Williams approached Gunhus from behind as he talked with security. Gunhus never saw it coming.

“I handed over the card, and then lights out,” Gunhus said.

The first punch knocked Gunhus to the ground, and Williams continued standing over and striking Gunhus, who was pinned on the floor next to a wall. One staff member attempted to intervene, grabbing his arm, but she was brushed aside.

Williams told jurors he was frustrated because the casino wasn’t going to reimburse him for the credits that were taken off the card.

“Wasn’t nobody listening to me. … I was just frustrated by the whole ordeal,” Williams said.

On cross-examination, prosecutor Heather Jackson clarified that the attack was over $100 in player card cash.

“And the principle of him taking something that didn’t belong to him,” Williams added.

Closing arguments in the trial were Wednesday afternoon.

In a separate civil case, Gunhus won a $1.7 million judgment against the casino during an October 2022 jury trial.

Photos: A closer look at a restored house in Pompeii Italy Pompeii Restored House Italy Pompeii Restored House Italy Pompeii Restored House Italy Pompeii Restored House