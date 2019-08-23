{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY -- Floyd County child sexual abuse charges against a Nora Springs man have been dismissed due to the filing of similar federal charges.

Aaron Leroy Olson, 35, has a trial set for Nov. 18 in federal court in Cedar Rapids on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for alleged production of child pornography.

This week, District Court Judge DeDra Schroeder granted a motion by the state to dismiss Olson's Floyd County case, in which he was charged with three counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse involving a 5-year-old girl.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Olson's May 7 indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa arose from his alleged use of two minors to create child pornography.

Olson had a female minor and a male minor engage in sexually explicit conduct so he produce visual depictions of it between October 2017 and October 2018, according to the indictment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments