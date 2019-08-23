CHARLES CITY -- Floyd County child sexual abuse charges against a Nora Springs man have been dismissed due to the filing of similar federal charges.
Aaron Leroy Olson, 35, has a trial set for Nov. 18 in federal court in Cedar Rapids on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for alleged production of child pornography.
This week, District Court Judge DeDra Schroeder granted a motion by the state to dismiss Olson's Floyd County case, in which he was charged with three counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse involving a 5-year-old girl.
Olson's May 7 indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa arose from his alleged use of two minors to create child pornography.
Olson had a female minor and a male minor engage in sexually explicit conduct so he produce visual depictions of it between October 2017 and October 2018, according to the indictment.
