Man returned to Iowa to face sex charges
Man returned to Iowa to face sex charges

DECORAH – An Arizona man has been returned to Iowa to face sex crime charges in Winneshiek County.

Chad Bruce Sabanish, 46, formerly of Austin, Minn., was detained in Kingman, Ariz., on a warrant for second-degree sexual abuse, and he was booked at the Winneshiek County Jail on Wednesday. Bond was set at $30,000 cash only.

Details about the crime have been sealed, but court records indicate he had sexual contact with a minor in 2013.

The arrest warrant was issued in December 2019.

