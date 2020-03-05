Man returned to Iowa to face sex charges

DECORAH – An Arizona man has been returned to Iowa to face sex crime charges in Winneshiek County.
Chad Bruce Sabanish, 46, formerly of Austin, Minn., was detained in Kingman, Ariz., on a warrant for second-degree sexual abuse, and he was booked at the Winneshiek County Jail on Wednesday. Bond was set at $30,000 cash only.
Details about the crime have been sealed, but court records indicate he had sexual contact with a minor in 2013.
The arrest warrant was issued in December 2019.