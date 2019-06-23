{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls police are investigating an armed robbery of a person early Sunday.

Police said a person flagged down officers about 1:40 a.m. saying he was just robbed by two people in the 2300 block of Olive Street. The victim told police that while walking on Olive two people came up behind him and placed what he believed to be a handgun on his neck.

He was told by the suspects to empty his pockets and then to walk away without looking back, police said.

The victim said he heard the robbers run off. He could not provide any descriptions of the robbers.

