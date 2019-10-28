{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a weekend robbery at a Waterloo hotel.

Officers were called to a suspicious incident at Super 8, 1825 La Porte Road around 3 a.m. Sunday, and found Brian Byers of Forest City bleeding from cuts on his face.

According to police, Byers told officers that a man entered his room and assaulted and robbed him.

No arrests have been made in the attack, and police continue to investigate the incident.

