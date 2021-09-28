 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man reports robbery at Waterloo apartment building
0 comments
alert top story

Man reports robbery at Waterloo apartment building

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A man said he was robbed at gunpoint when he went to a Waterloo apartment building to meet a woman he found on a dating app.

The man told police he entered the apartment building at 607 Wellington Court around 6:05 p.m. Monday to meet the woman, and a woman with a gun approached him in the hallway. She took his cellphone and cash and fled.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

$1 for 6 months of local news
clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
4
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkey could have healing powers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News