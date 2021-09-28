Man reports robbery at Waterloo apartment building

WATERLOO – A man said he was robbed at gunpoint when he went to a Waterloo apartment building to meet a woman he found on a dating app.

The man told police he entered the apartment building at 607 Wellington Court around 6:05 p.m. Monday to meet the woman, and a woman with a gun approached him in the hallway. She took his cellphone and cash and fled.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

