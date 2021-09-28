Man reports robbery at Waterloo apartment building

WATERLOO – A man said he was robbed at gunpoint when he went to a Waterloo apartment building to meet a woman he found on a dating app.
The man told police he entered the apartment building at 607 Wellington Court around 6:05 p.m. Monday to meet the woman, and a woman with a gun approached him in the hallway. She took his cellphone and cash and fled.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today