Man pleads to robbery charge in 2019 fatal holdup in Cedar Falls

WATERLOO – Another person has been sentenced in a December 2019 robbery in a downtown Cedar Falls apartment that left one dead.

On Monday, James Duane Wright-Buls, 23, pleaded to charges of first-degree robbery and conspiracy in Black Hawk County District Court as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

The arrangement included a prison sentence of up to 25 years with 15 years before parole eligibility. Also as part of the deal, prosecutors agreed not to proceed with murder charges against Wright-Buls, said defense attorney Allen Richards.

Wright-Buls declined to comment to the court during the hearing. Relatives of Grant Saul, who was shot and killed during the robbery, didn’t attend the hearing but submitted a written statement saying they appreciated Wright-Buls’ cooperation in the case and hoped he will focus on redirecting his life to do good.

“Although all is well with Grant, and Grant’s spirit is with us, we are forever broken,” the letter said.

Authorities allege Wright-Buls was one of three people who entered a Main Street apartment where Saul, 24, was staying on Dec. 4, 2019. Keyon Christian Roby was armed with a pistol and shot Saul in the chest when Saul reached for a gun in response to the holdup, according to witnesses.

Wright-Buls hid the murder weapon in bushes outside his Waterloo home following the shooting, and the weapon was recovered a few days later following an unrelated shooting.

A jury convicted Roby of first-degree murder in March following a trial. He is awaiting sentencing and faces life in prison.

Another person arrested in the case, Marquas Gafeney, 23, pleaded to robbery and conspiracy charges in March and was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison and must serve least 13 years before he is eligible for parole.

A fourth person arrested in the case, 22-year-old McKayla Ryan, is awaiting trial for robbery charges. She is accused of driving the three to the apartment.

