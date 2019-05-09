CEDAR RAPIDS – An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to allegations he tried to influence a victim of his brother’s fraud scheme.
David Emerson Smith, no age available, of Pocatello, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding on Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He remains free pending sentencing.
According to prosecutors, David Emerson Smith’s brother, Darrell Smith, was in the Bremer County Jail in Waverly in 2017 and 2018 awaiting sentencing on wire fraud and identity theft connected to investments in a Hopkinton ethanol plant.
Darrell Smith allegedly had David Smith contact a woman who lost $160,000 to the scheme. He was to offer her stock shares, tax credits and other incentives to influence her statements to probation officials regarding the size of her loss, which would weigh into the amount of time Darrell would spend behind bars, according to court records.
David Smith also allegedly helped his brother obtain a $25,000 loan in June 2018 that was routed to David Smith’s bank account and used to pay Darrell Smith’s debts instead of restitution, according to court records.
The following month, David Smith allegedly attempted to close his brother’s $120,000 retirement account and move the money to his own bank account, court records state. Before the transfer was completed, the account was garnished as part of Darrell Smith’s plea agreement.
Darrell Smith was sentenced to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay $1 million in restitution in 2018.
