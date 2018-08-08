WATERLOO – Prosecutors are seeking enhanced sentencing for a Marshalltown man who pleaded to being part of a ring that brought methamphetamine to Waterloo and other Iowa locations between November 2017 and January 2018.
Justin Lee Branon, 34, pleaded to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth on Aug. 1 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date, and prosecutors said he faces 20 years to life in prison because of prior drug felony conviction in 2009.
Branon was charged in January 2018 along with Octavio "Tavo" Cortez-Fierros, 26, of Ankeny; Ulises Legorreta Chavez, 29, of State Center; Xiomara Gonzalez Zambrano, 37, of Kansas City, Mo.; and Mario Nava Zavala, 25, of Des Moines.
Court records show that Branon was stopped at a Fletcher Avenue gas station on Nov. 30, 2017, and officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force found 2 pounds of meth. During the investigation, officers seized $65,000 in cash during traffic stop and a home in Waterloo.
