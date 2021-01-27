Man pleads to federal drug charges in Waterloo, Cedar Falls searches

WATERLOO – One person has pleaded guilty in connection with an investigation into a methamphetamine ring that operated in Waterloo and other communities.

Jorge Luis Martinez Garcia, 29, of Tama, entered a plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date, and he remains in custody until then.

Martinez is one of 13 people indicted following a series of searches at a dozen properties in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Roland, Marshalltown and Des Moines in July.

Others charged include: Mario Hernandez, also known as Antonio Mercado, Rogelio Lemus Hernandez, 20, of Des Moines, Jack Andrew Mazariegos-Galicia of Des Moines, Bobby Dean Robey, 61, Travis “Cheese” Charles Werkmeister, 34, Genaro “Blondie” Aguilar Lemus, 22, of Riverdale, Calif., David Gomez Jr., Jaime Ellyn Becker, Eva Ordaz Hernandez, 44, Gerardo Javier Velazco, 21, of Marshalltown, Breanna Garcia, 33, and Anthony Howard Amundson, 38, of Raymond.

Becker, 27, of Cedar Falls, pleaded to a conspiracy charge Friday and is awaiting sentencing.

Details weren’t available, but court records allege the group was involved in the distribution of more than 500 grams of meth and 50 grams of ice meth between January 2019 and July 2020.