Man pleads to Elk Run home invasion robbery during trial

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found with stolen guns following an Elk Run Heights home invasion has decided to plead guilty.

Davon Marcell Oliver, 22, opted to accept a plea agreement Thursday after a day and a half of testimony about the horrifying home invasion in February where a mother and her young children were awakened by armed intruders.

Under the plea agreement, Oliver pleaded to first-degree robbery and burglary charges for his role in the home invasion. In exchange, the state dropped a conspiracy charge and agreed to not actively refer the case to federal prosecutors.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and Oliver can argue against adding the robbery sentence — a 25-year offense with a 17-year mandatory minimum — to the burglary sentence.

Prosecutor Brad Walz said the plea agreement only covers the home invasion and doesn’t cover separate weapons charges stemming from Oliver’s possession of the stolen guns. The weapons case is still awaiting trial.

Authorities said Oliver and others forced their way into a Marie Avenue home and forced the woman to open her husband’s gun safe. They took seven or eight guns and left.

On Thursday, Officer Keaton Northup, a Waterloo officer assigned to the Violent Crime Apprehension Team, testified that a few days later Oliver was found inside a Stardust Drive apartment with five of the stolen guns — a Panzer Arms bullpup shotgun, a .22-caliber German Sports Gun rifle, a Springfield Saint AR-15 pistol, a .22-caliber Smith and Wesson semiautomatic rifle and a Freedom Ordinance FX-9 pistol — wrapped in sheets in the living room.

A DPMS AR-15 rifle was found in a bedroom closet, and a 9 mm Taurus pistol was found on a couch.

Oliver, the only person in the apartment, was in a back bedroom, Northup said.

A stolen Springfield Armory 9 mm pistol was found on the floorboards of a car that was leaving the apartment, police said, and a 9 mm SCCY handgun was also located.

Daymion Eugene Ohrt and Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway-Bass also are charged in the case and awaiting trial.

