 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man pleads to charges in 2020 gunfight in Waterloo

  • 0
020422ho-glock-yellow-sticker-1

Evidence photos shows a .40-caliber Glock Model 22 pistol with a laser sight found following an October 2020 chase in Linn County. The gun was linked to an Aug. 2, 2020, shootout in Waterloo as well as other shootings.

 Contributed photo

WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with an August 2020 gun battle in Waterloo that injured two people.

Chandrique Yarquez Day, 21, formerly of Waterloo, also pleaded to weapons offenses for an October 2020 incident in which he was found with a .40-caliber Glock pistol.

Chandrique Yarquez Day

Chandrique Yarquez Day: 

Man arrested for video threatening Black Hawk deputy with gun

On Friday, Day pleaded to intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm. The state agreed to drop a willful injury charge from the shooting and dismiss a gun possession charge from a 2018 search.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, his punishment will run concurrent with a 10-year prison sentence in federal court in a February 2020 incident in which he allegedly possessed a .45-caliber Glock pistol.

Authorities allege Day was involved in an Aug. 2, 2020, shootout with Chad Edward Lee and others in the 100 block of Argyle Street around 2 a.m.

Lee suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and another person was shot in the leg, according to police. Investigators found more than 40 spent shell casings at the scene from numerous weapons.

People are also reading…

Court records allege that Day and Lee had been involved in an ongoing dispute before the shooting.

020422ho-glock-magazine

Evidence photos shows a high-capacity magazine and ammo for a .40-caliber Glock pistol found following an October 2020 chase in Linn County. The gun was linked to an Aug. 2, 2020, shootout in Waterloo as well as other shootings.

Investigators later noticed Day in social media photos and videos brandishing a .40-caliber Glock Model 22 pistol with a laser attachment and a yellow warning sticker, according to court records. In one video, he is threatening to shoot a Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy, records state.

Another video showed him with three firearms, and other videos showed him holding an AR-15 rifle, records state.

About two months after the shootout, on Oct. 27, 2020, Marion police attempted to stop a vehicle Day was traveling in. A high-speed chase followed, and it ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a fence at the Collins Community Credit Union.

Day was detained, and police found the .40-caliber Glock — complete with laser and sticker — along the path of the pursuit.

Ballistics tests later determined the weapon had been used to shoot Lee, records state. The gun is also tied to other shootings.

Chad Edward Lee

Chad Edward Lee: 

Another arrest made in Waterloo gun battle

Lee pleaded to charges of intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm in the gunfight and in December 2020 was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison in state court. He is also awaiting trial on federal gun charges in connection with a stolen 9 mm Springfield pistol police found during an Aug. 26, 2020, search at 106 Hammond Court.

Robert Lee Williams Jr., 32, is also awaiting trial on charges in connection with the shootout.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Vintage Airstream travel trailers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News