Man pleads to charges in 2020 gunfight in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with an August 2020 gun battle in Waterloo that injured two people.

Chandrique Yarquez Day, 21, formerly of Waterloo, also pleaded to weapons offenses for an October 2020 incident in which he was found with a .40-caliber Glock pistol.

On Friday, Day pleaded to intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm. The state agreed to drop a willful injury charge from the shooting and dismiss a gun possession charge from a 2018 search.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, his punishment will run concurrent with a 10-year prison sentence in federal court in a February 2020 incident in which he allegedly possessed a .45-caliber Glock pistol.

Authorities allege Day was involved in an Aug. 2, 2020, shootout with Chad Edward Lee and others in the 100 block of Argyle Street around 2 a.m.

Lee suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and another person was shot in the leg, according to police. Investigators found more than 40 spent shell casings at the scene from numerous weapons.

Court records allege that Day and Lee had been involved in an ongoing dispute before the shooting.

Investigators later noticed Day in social media photos and videos brandishing a .40-caliber Glock Model 22 pistol with a laser attachment and a yellow warning sticker, according to court records. In one video, he is threatening to shoot a Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy, records state.

Another video showed him with three firearms, and other videos showed him holding an AR-15 rifle, records state.

About two months after the shootout, on Oct. 27, 2020, Marion police attempted to stop a vehicle Day was traveling in. A high-speed chase followed, and it ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a fence at the Collins Community Credit Union.

Day was detained, and police found the .40-caliber Glock — complete with laser and sticker — along the path of the pursuit.

Ballistics tests later determined the weapon had been used to shoot Lee, records state. The gun is also tied to other shootings.

Lee pleaded to charges of intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm in the gunfight and in December 2020 was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison in state court. He is also awaiting trial on federal gun charges in connection with a stolen 9 mm Springfield pistol police found during an Aug. 26, 2020, search at 106 Hammond Court.

Robert Lee Williams Jr., 32, is also awaiting trial on charges in connection with the shootout.

