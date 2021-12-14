Man pleads to attacking jogger on rec trail

WATERLOO – A Colorado man has been sentenced to six decades in prison for attacking a jogger on a Waterloo recreational trail in 2015 and dragging her into the woods.

Patrick Richard Burt, 27, had been charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault — offenses that carry life sentences.

But on Monday, Burt, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, pleaded to reduced charges of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault along with a charge of willful injury causing serious injury.

Under the plea agreement, Burt was given consecutive sentences totaling 60 years in prison. He will have to serve at least 35 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Once released, Burt will have to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime parole. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

“This is certainly one of the more difficult cases, not only in terms of its severity, but just trying to understand why this happened to this individual,” said Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams. “We think this is a good outcome. Difficult nonetheless, but we believe this is an appropriate sentence based on the nature and seriousness of the allegations.”

Burt declined to address the court.

The victim, who didn’t know Burt, didn’t attend the hearing but provided a written statement saying she continues to suffer from anxiety and health issues related to the attack.

“I will never understand what would motivate such evil or why I was attacked in the middle of the afternoon in a public place,” she wrote. “I don’t know what happened in Mr. Burt’s life that would lead him to commit such an evil and hurtful offense towards me.”

She said she prays for Burt and agreed to the plea arrangement to spare herself and her family the pain a trial.

“My utmost concern in regards to Mr. Burt’s sentencing is that he never commits another offense towards another woman as he did me,” she wrote.

Authorities said Burt attacked the jogger as she passed through George Wyth State Park on July 28, 2015, slamming her head into trail pavement and then pulling her into the bushes and sexually assaulting her.

Others on the trail found her semiconscious by the campground entrance.

The assailant’s identity remained unknown until a few years later.

In 2017, Burt was detained on criminal mischief charges after he allegedly became upset while playing a video game and caused $1,000 damage to his father’s home in Cedar Falls.

The charge triggered a DNA collection, which was entered in the national CODIS database. He had moved to Aurora, Colo., by the time the random match linked him to the George Wyth park attack.

He was detained in 2019 and later returned to Iowa.

