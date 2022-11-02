Man pleads to arson charges in Cedar Falls fire

CEDAR FALLS — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s parent’s garage in Cedar Falls and setting a fire inside in 2018.

Skyler Allen Felton Garbes, 31, pleaded to charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree arson Oct. 20, reduced from first-degree charges.

He was sentenced to two concurrent 10-year prison sentences that will run concurrent with another 10-year sentence for unemployment fraud in an unrelated case.

Authorities allege Garbes was upset with the ex-girlfriend and sent her text messages asking her what she would do when her parents were dead, according to court records. On the night of Sept. 20, 2018, he climbed through a window of a detached garage at the family home on Garden Avenue and set a fire.

The father later discovered the blaze.

Investigators found muddy footprints near the garage window and a partially burned piece of paper that turned out to be notes from a recent visit Garbes had made to a local credit union, according to court records.

In the fraud case, Garbes was accused of receiving 40 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits totaling $11,542 in 2017 and 2018.

Sentences for his local cases will also run concurrent with 13 years in prison for stalking, malicious prosecution, forgery and other charges in Warren County.

He is accused of calling police to another woman’s home on several occasions and also pretending to be a police officer in text messages and phone calls to the woman in Indianola. He also posted nude photos of the woman online and then posed as a police officer to take a report about the photos, records state.

He also called the woman’s work trying to get her in trouble and called and texted her neighbors and relatives, once pretending to be a federal agent, according to court records.

During a police interview, Garbes told an investigator he thought his actions would bring him and the woman closer together, according to court records.

He was initially arrested by Indianola police in February 2022, and a restraining order was issued in the case. The following day, he allegedly used the woman’s iCloud account to log in with a new phone and sent messages to people on her contact list, records state.

In March, he called Des Moines police and claimed the woman had used his Amazon account to order merchandise. Police determined he had ordered the items and had them sent to her address, court records state.

Garbes also pleaded to misdemeanor harassment charges in October for allegedly shoving another ex-girlfriend in Des Moines in May and threatening to damage her car with a cinder block. He later told police he had the cinder block because he was working on landscaping, and officers went to the address and found the block by itself in the yard without any recent landscaping work.