Man pleads not guilty to neglect in death of 3,000 feeder hogs

RANDALIA -- A Randalia farmer has pleaded not guilty to charges that 3,000 hogs died of neglect on his property.

Derek David Smith, 41, waived an in-count arraignment and filed a written not guilty plea to one count of livestock neglect Monday.

He also waived his speedy trial rights, and trial was tentatively set for August in Fayette County District Court in West Union.

The charge is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,560 fine.

Smith had been hired by Valley Farms LLC to care for hogs, and on June 2 authorities found more than 3,000 feeder hogs dead at his confinement operation on 170th Street, according to court records.

The hogs died of a lack of feed, court records state, and another 200 hogs had to be put down because of health reasons.

