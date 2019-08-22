WATERLOO – A Central American man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he dragged a teenager into a house while she was babysitting in Cedar Falls in July.
With the help of an interpreter, Saul Santos Vasquez-Martinez, 43, met briefly with defense attorney Matthew Hoffey during an arraignment in Black Hawk County District Court on Thursday.
Hoffey said Vasquez pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and he stood by his speedy trial rights.
A trial date has not been set, and Vasquez remains in jail with bond set at $500,000.
You have free articles remaining.
According to police, the 16-year-old girl was playing on the sidewalk with a young girl she was babysitting when Vasquez called her over to a nearby house. He grabbed her wrist and pulled her inside as she yelled for him to stop.
He pushed her against a wall and began kissing and groping her, and she pushed him away and fled, according to police.
Officers found Vasquez at the home, and he was arrested. Police said Vasquez admitted to hugging and kissing the girl and he allegedly told immigration officials he was from El Salvador and was in the country illegally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.