WATERLOO – A Central American man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he dragged a teenager into a house while she was babysitting in Cedar Falls in July.

With the help of an interpreter, Saul Santos Vasquez-Martinez, 43, met briefly with defense attorney Matthew Hoffey during an arraignment in Black Hawk County District Court on Thursday.

Hoffey said Vasquez pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and he stood by his speedy trial rights.

A trial date has not been set, and Vasquez remains in jail with bond set at $500,000.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl was playing on the sidewalk with a young girl she was babysitting when Vasquez called her over to a nearby house. He grabbed her wrist and pulled her inside as she yelled for him to stop.

He pushed her against a wall and began kissing and groping her, and she pushed him away and fled, according to police.

Officers found Vasquez at the home, and he was arrested. Police said Vasquez admitted to hugging and kissing the girl and he allegedly told immigration officials he was from El Salvador and was in the country illegally.

