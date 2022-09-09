 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads not guilty in fatal Waterloo fire

081922jr-fire-e3rd-a

Authorities are investigating a fire at 309 E. Second St., Waterloo, that killed one person on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — A Sumner man has pleaded not guilty to charges he set a fire that killed a Waterloo man in August.

John Walter Spooner, 59, entered a written not guilty plea to one count of first-degree arson on Thursday. He also demanded a speedy trial.

A tentative trial date was scheduled for November in Black Hawk County District Court in Waterloo.

Authorities allege Spooner had been staying at Tony Grider’s home at 309 E. Second St. in Waterloo when he set fire to the residence on the morning of Aug. 18.

Others in the house were able to flee, but Grider, 60, was apparently trapped inside. Firefighters found him while fighting the blaze, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

