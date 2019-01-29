DECORAH – A Decorah sex offender has pleaded guilty to a charge he wandered into a college residence hall while women were showering in December.
Victor Emanuel Hasvold, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of invasion of privacy on Jan. 17 and was sentenced to up to two years in prison. His sentence will run consecutive to time he will serve because of a parole violation, which is still pending in court.
He has been transferred to the Iowa Department of Corrections Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale.
Hasvold was convicted of molesting an 11-year-old girl in Johnson County in 2007, and he was released from prison in March 2018 and placed on lifetime parole.
DECORAH – A Decorah sex offender told his employer he had to miss work because of a court ap…
On the morning of Dec. 5, he allegedly entered Luther College’s Miller Hall and went into women’s bathroom and shower areas and looked at students as they showered, according to court records.
