Man pleads in fatal shooting

WATERLOO – With cuffed hands and teardrop tattoos on his right cheek, Dorray Darnell Cooper dabbed away real tears Wednesday as he pleaded guilty to shooting his second cousin.

“It happened, and I can’t take it back. I wish I could,” Dorray Cooper, 58, told the court, his voice barely audible.

He said he hopes family will forgive him.

“Words can’t say enough,” he said.

Dorray Cooper had been charged with first-degree murder for shooting LaVance Lamarr Cooper, 41, at his apartment on West Second Street on March 22.

On Wednesday he pleaded guilty under a deal that lowered the charge to voluntary manslaughter.

He also pleaded to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm for having the handgun he used the shooting.

Because of prior felony convictions — second-degree robbery in Webster County and homicide by vehicle for a 2006 drunken driving crash in Waterloo — the manslaughter sentence was enhanced to 15 years in prison.

This was added to five years for the firearm charge for a total of 20 years behind bars, and because of the timing of his prior convictions, Dorray Cooper will have to serve at least 10 years before he is eligible for parole, said Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams.

Dorray Cooper’s attorneys had indicated they planned to argue self-defense if the matter went to trial, and Williams said the possible justification defense and the uncertainty of the outcome of a trial weighed into the state’s decision to agree to the lesser manslaughter charge.

Dorray Cooper’s health — he walks with the assistance of a cane and has reported heart and other ailments — and the sentencing enhancements available also factored into the decision, Williams said.

The charge indicates Dorray Cooper acted with “a sudden violent, irresistible passion” in response to a serious provocation.

Details of the slaying weren’t available.

Prosecutors said the two had been drinking and were involved in an altercation, but they said it didn’t stem from a $40 debt, as relatives had earlier indicated.

